Typerium (TYPE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $191.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $474,614.53 and $191.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

