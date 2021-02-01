Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.29 billion and the lowest is $10.75 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $43.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 billion to $43.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $45.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

TSN stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.