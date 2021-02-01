Ubiq Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $27,665.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00396734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00425773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00272235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

