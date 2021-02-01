UBS Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

