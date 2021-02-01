UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in UDR by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 20.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

