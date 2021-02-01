UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Acquires Shares of 53,075 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 15.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

BABA stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.56. 76,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

