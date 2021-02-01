UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Airbnb makes up 0.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.04.

ABNB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.78. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

