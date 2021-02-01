Ultragate (ULG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $28,317.74 and $53.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021355 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultragate

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,523,940 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net.

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.