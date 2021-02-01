Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in January

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,218,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 11,803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,391.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UNBLF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $138.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

