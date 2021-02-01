UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

