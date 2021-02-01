Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $197.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

