Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

