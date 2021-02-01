Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 8.2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 854,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 920,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

