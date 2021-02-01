Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.10. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 802 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.