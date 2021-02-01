Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.11. Approximately 2,146,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,003,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

