Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 274,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,015,786 shares of company stock worth $1,921,805. Corporate insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.