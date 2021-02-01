Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AerCap by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AerCap by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.08 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

