Usca Ria LLC Buys New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $245.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.