Usca Ria LLC Decreases Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in USD Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of USDP opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.