Usca Ria LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $86.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

