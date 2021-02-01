Usca Ria LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $50.08 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

