Usca Ria LLC Invests $265,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.