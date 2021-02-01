USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USD Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USDP stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

