V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in V.F. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 68,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in V.F. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

V.F. stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

