VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 94.9% in January

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 757.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

