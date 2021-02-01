VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,073 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,116. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

