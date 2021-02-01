VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading 5.8% Higher

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $52.96. 12,829,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 8,406,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

