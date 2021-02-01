Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,142 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

