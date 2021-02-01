Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $254.51. 24,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,405. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

