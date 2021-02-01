Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

