Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

