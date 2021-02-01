Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock opened at $208.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.