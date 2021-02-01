Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

