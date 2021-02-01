Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VONV opened at $118.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $125.08.

