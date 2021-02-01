Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $$51.34 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

