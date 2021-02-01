Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VXUS opened at $60.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 393,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.