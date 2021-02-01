Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.18. 3,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

