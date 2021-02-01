Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 175,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.19. 35,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

