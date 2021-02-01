Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Tops $82.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Velas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $82.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002633 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

