Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,459 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

