Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 53,949 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

