Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,828 Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 291,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

