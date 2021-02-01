Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $448,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

