Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

