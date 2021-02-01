Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,214 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.