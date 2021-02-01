Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

