Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

