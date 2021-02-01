Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $11,490,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

