Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

