Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE CHE opened at $517.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

